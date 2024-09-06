Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 6.5% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.50. 3,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

