Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.11. 163,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,119,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $896.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 240,849 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

