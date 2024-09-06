Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $31.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 412 shares traded.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

