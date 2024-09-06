Grin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,334.24 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $97,334.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,055.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00554339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00117886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00037786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00082258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

