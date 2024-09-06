Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.46

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 568236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 2,180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,042 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
