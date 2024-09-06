Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

