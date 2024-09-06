Haleon (LON:HLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $386.05

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 386.05 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 385.10 ($5.06), with a volume of 12705133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.40 ($5.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 447 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,237.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

