HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of AG opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 251,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

