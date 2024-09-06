HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 362,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 617,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

