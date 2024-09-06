HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 4.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 362,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 617,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.