Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 87,207 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned 0.06% of Ball worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Ball Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.77. 94,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.