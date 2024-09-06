Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.4 %

UHS stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $241.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

