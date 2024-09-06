Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.79 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

