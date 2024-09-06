Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 547 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $119.63 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

