Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

