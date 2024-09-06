Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $137.87 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $137.87 million and $11,014.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,025.04 or 0.99951114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.79602502 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,439.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

