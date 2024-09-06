Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

