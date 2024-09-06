Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.