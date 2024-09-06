Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,099 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $45,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

