Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,967,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,071,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

