Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $609,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 394,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

