Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,164 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.