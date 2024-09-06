Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

LON HFG opened at GBX 912 ($11.99) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 928.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 893.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

