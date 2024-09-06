Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,915 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.