Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

