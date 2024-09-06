Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 330,000 Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Gain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

