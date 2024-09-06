Hooked Protocol Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.64 million and $7.93 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 182,894,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.38127825 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,406,734.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

