Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE FIX opened at $307.21 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

