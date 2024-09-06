Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EME opened at $353.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

