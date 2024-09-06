Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $638,000 Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NMI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NMI by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NMI Trading Down 1.4 %

NMIH stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

