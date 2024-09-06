Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 114 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $606.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.55. The company has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

