Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

