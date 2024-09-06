Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 10,460 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

