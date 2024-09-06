HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.52).
HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.