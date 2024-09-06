HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 800 ($10.52).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 660.90 ($8.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 662.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.87. The company has a market capitalization of £121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.02, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

