HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Tredenick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$55.60 ($37.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,600.00 ($37,823.13). 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

