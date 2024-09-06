HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 554.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.54 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

