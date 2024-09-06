Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $470,944.59 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

