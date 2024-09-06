Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.84. Hut 8 shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 331,865 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

