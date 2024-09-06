Ian Roe Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Free Report) insider Ian Roe bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($31,292.52).
Complii FinTech Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Complii FinTech Solutions
