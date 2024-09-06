ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.56.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICON Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in ICON Public by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $347.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.