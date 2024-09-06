ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Atrion worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atrion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock remained flat at $459.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.63 and its 200 day moving average is $437.53. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

