ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 39,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,211. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

