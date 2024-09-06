ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,370,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. The stock had a trading volume of 920,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,216. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.