ICW Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $269.27. 249,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,118. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

