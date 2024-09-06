ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.67. 91,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,787. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

