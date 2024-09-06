ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 391,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,066. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

