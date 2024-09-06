ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. 418,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,078. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

