ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 261.0% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 727,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 871,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

