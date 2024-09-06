ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 432,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,646. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

