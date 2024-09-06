IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.69

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.69 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 297297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in IDACORP by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 30.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

