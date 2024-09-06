Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.52

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 25800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$77.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.83 million during the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.0411644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

